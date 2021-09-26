Roulston Scar completes £2.585m fromthehorsesmouth.info 13-horse accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Roulston Scar (8-11) trained by S&E Crisford landed the tote.co.uk Class 2 Conditions Stakes over 6f at Chelmsford on Saturday night to complete a £2.585m fromthehorsesmouth.info 13-horse accumulator.

Kick On Girl (4-1), Run For Oscar (5-1), Luxembourg (8-13), Cosmic Rock (10-1), Perfect Power (11-4), Jeroboam (2-1), Mark’s Choice (15-8), Magnifico (7-2), Art Power (4-5), Pride Of Priory (10-11), Artemisia Lomi (8-11), Singe Anglais (9-4) and Roulston Scar (8-11) were the Lucky 13 fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips.

286 trebles paid £13,002 with 78 doubles returning £1,029.

Wiff Waff (17-2) and Ahlawi (6-1) were each-way tips placed at Chelmsford. Corvair (6-1) tipped each-way finished third at Newmarket.

Caption: Dougie Costello rode tip Mark’s Choice to Ripon victory.

