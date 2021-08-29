Thursday Darts League AGM 19th August





This terms meeting convened at the Tipsy Toad, El Galan. Fifteen teams attended and were subsequently unanimously voted in to compete the anticipated 2021 / 2022 season, this included a new venue The Wee Rock Cafe, to play under the title of Wee Rock Horrors.

Several teams chose not to compete this coming term, the overriding reasons, Brexit (3 month visiting rule) and Covid, with the current regulations still affecting many who wish to avoid crowds etc.

ldeally the committee would prefer 16 teams, which leaves the opportunity for one team to join. Anyone interested should contact Simone on simonedelacy@hotmail.com for further details. The league programme starts on the 23rd or 30th September, to include the usual competitions.

League Chairman Paul Durrant was delighted to announce the continued support of sponsors One Way Services, the legal eagles based in Quesada and S.S.D. the Tiling, Painting and building maintenance contractors, for a second term as league sponsors.

The Leader newspaper remains a firm partner reporting weekly result round ups, which includes regular participating bar advertisements. The league’s financial status remains very healthy, teams provided with new dartboards each season and a subsidised presentation evening expected May 2022.

The committee comprises Paul Durrant, Chair, Simone de Lacy, Secretary, Bob Smith and Sid Cross, Officers. Minutes are currently being circulated, Captains pack, (to inc, fixtures, comp. entry forms, contact sheets and boards where applicable) will be distributed in due course.