NEWMARKET 34-1 DOUBLE, BEVERLEY 25-1 TREBLE

  • Summerghand lands Listed Stakes at Newmarket
  • Tis Marvellous wins Beverley William Hill Listed Sprint

Summerghand (16-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Close Brothers Listed Stakes over 6 furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Martin Harley seven-year-old Summerghand completed a 34-1 double at racing’s headquarters, following Manaccan winning the EBF Novice Stakes over 6f at evens, under William Buick.

Clive Cox trained Tis Marvellous (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info revised selection landed the William Hill Listed Bullet Sprint Stakes over 5 furlongs at Beverley, under Paul Hannigan.

Barn Owl (7-4) trained by Roger Charlton and ridden by P.J. McDonald won the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap over 1m 1f.

William Haggas saddled 1-7 heavily odds-on favourite Fireworks to win the Novice Stakes over 7f, with Tom Marquand up, to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 25-1 treble. A Patent paid £71.32.

Captions: Clive Cox saddled Tis Marvellous to win Beverley William Hill Listed Sprint Stakes.

