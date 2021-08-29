



By Andrew Atkinson

Marco Botti saddled Moliwood to win the Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap over 1m 4f at Redcar’s evening meeting on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 1.568,895 accumulator!

The 11-horse fromthehorsesmouth.info selections were: Eriskay (6-1), Hms Endeavour (3-1), Barn Owl (7-4), Manaccan (evens), Summerghand (16-1), Tis Marvellous (7-1), Dollar Value (9-2), Fireworks (1-7), Solid Stone (9-4) and Moliwood (5-6).

The 1.568,805 accumulator included 165 trebles, paying £15,921.

The post Botti saddles Moliwood in fromthehorsesmouth.info 1.568,895 accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.