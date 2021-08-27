Racing Newmarket and Navan.





Turner eyes glory on Chief Of Chiefs in Newmarket Listed Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Hayley Turner rides Charlie Fellowes trained Chief Of Chiefs (2.45) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Close Brothers Listed Stakes over 6 furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday.

Martin Harley is booked to ride David O’Meara trained Summerghand, also worthy of each-way support at racing’s headquarters.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.10 Manaccan. 2.45 Chief Of Chiefs (ew); Summerghand (ew). 3.20 Aquaman. 3.55 Dancing Harry. 4.30 Saligo Bay. 5.05 Arthur’s Realm (ew). 5.35 Seneca Chief (ew).

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Eriskay (ew). 1.30 Hms Endeavour. 2.00 Arch Enemy. 2.32 Pepper Streak. 3.07 Dulek Street. 3.42 Moss Tucker. 4.15 Many Words (ew). 4.50 Dollar Value (ew); Oh So Chic (ew).

Caption: Hayley Turner rides Charlie Fellowes trained Chief Of Chiefs (2.45) Newmarket.

