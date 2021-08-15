



By Andrew Atkinson

Coole Well, Fontana Ellissi and White Walker completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 9-1 treble at Market Rasen’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Fergal O’Brien trained Coole Well (8-15) from 5-6 gained a 3 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Larch Hill in the Conditional Jockeys Selling Hurdle.

Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Fontana Ellissi landed the Class 4 Novices Hurdle over 2m 4f with a 6 1/2 lengths win ahead of Keeper Chris.

White Walker, 8-1 on Thursday’s declaration stage, gained a 6 lengths victory in the Minster Group Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f, returning 16-5, under Charlie Hammond, when driven out, staying on well to beat Your Band.

The Ravens Return (9-1) (8.05) tipped each-way finished third when dead-heating with Phoenix Dawn in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle over 2m 2f, won by Near Kettering.

Tips, Little Stevie (6.05) was brought down four out, when going well. Rebel Leader (7.05) finished third, noted running on well in the 2m 5f NoviceStakes Handicap.

Market Rasen fromthehorsesmouth.info treble. A Patent paid £31.

The post Saturday Racing Market Rasen 9-1 treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.