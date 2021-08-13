True Blue and Staxton to strike for Easterby at Ripon





By Andrew Atkinson

Tim Easterby saddles True Blue Moon and Staxton in the William Hill Silver Trophy and William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicaps, respectively at Ripon on Saturday.

True Blue Moon (3.10) priced at 14-1 and Michael Dods trained John Kirkup (3.10) 14-1 are tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Silver Trophy.

Staxton (3.45) 6-1 and Richard Fahey trained Mr Lupton (3.45) 16-1 are tipped each-way in the Great St Wilfrid.

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Allen Key. 2.40 Dynamic Force. 3.10 True Blue Moon (ew); John Kirkup (ew). 3.45 Staxton (ew); Mr Lupton (ew). 4.20 Enigmatic. 4.50 Ms Ghandi. 5.25 Two Brothers.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.22 Hajjam (ew). 1.52 Suspicious ew. 2.25 First Edition ew. 3.00 Repartee ew. 3.35 Papacito. 4.05 Into The Fire.

MARKET RASEN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.00 Coole Well. 5.35 Fontana Ellissi. 6.05 Little Stevie (ew). 6.35 Absolutely Dylan (ew). 7.05 Rebel Leader. 7.35 White Walker (ew). 8.05 The Ravens Return (ew).

PERTH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.10 Do No Wrong (ew). 2.45 Printing Dollars ew. 3.20 Eskendash ew. 3.50 Beeno ew. 4.25 Pammi ew. 4.55 Top Of The Charts. 5.30 Solway Molly.

Tim Easterby saddles True Blue Moon (3.10) and Staxton (3.45) at Ripon.

