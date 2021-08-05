Champion jockey Murphy plethora of fancied rides at Newmarket





Racing Saturday: Newmarket Ayr Cork Kilbeggan

By Andrew Atkinson

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has a plethora of fancied rides at Newmarket on Saturday with Quintillus (4.30) trained by Charlie Appleby tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info having ran third of 29 in the Brittania Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Murphy opens his rides up on Andrew Balding trained Under Oath (2.15) at racing headquarters.

John and Thady Gosden saddle Sunstrike (2.50) with Murphy up, tipped each-way in the 7f Solero Stakes, noted when third at Sandown last month.

Hugo Palmer saddles Neptune Legend (3.25) ridden by Murphy, tipped each-way.

Murphy is booked to ride S. bin Suroor trained Storm Damage (4.00). R. Spencer saddles The City’s Phantom (5.00) with Murphy in the saddle.

Roger Charlton trained Dancing Harry (5.30) ridden by Murphy was noted when winning at Sandown on July 21.

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.55 Havana Go (ew). 6.25 Capitan Jameson ew. 6.55 Caballero ew. 7.25 Intriguing Lady. 7.55 Alsvinder. 8.30 King Of Tonga.

CORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Hms Endeavour. 2.07 Pretty Smart (ew). 2.42 Military Style ew. 3.17 Deidra ew. 3.50 Karlsberg ew. 4.20 Hell Left Loose ew. 4.55 Federica Sophia ew. 5.25 Rollet ew.

KILBEGGAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.45 Ed The Red (ew). 5.15 Wonder Laish. 5.45 Fassbender. 6.15 Wrong Way Harry. 6.45 Grozni. 7.15 Premium Package. 7.45 Samurai Cracker ew. 8.15 Flamencello.

