SUMMERGHAND EYES GLORY AT GOODWOOD

By Andrew Atkinson
The £225,000 C2 Unibet Stewards’ Cup on Saturday sees 28-runners go to post on the final day of the 2021 Glorious Goodwood meeting.
David O’Meara trained seven-year-old Summerghand (3.40) under 9st 9lbs is eyeing back-to-back wins under jockey Danny Tudhope tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.
Fresh, Hurricane Ivor; top weight Andrew Balding trained Chil Chil 9st 10lbs is tipped each-way, along with Chiefofchiefs, 8st 13lbs.
Just Frank (1.20) ridden by Daniel Muscutt is selected each-way under 9st 2lbs in the opening Thames Material Handicap over 7f.
Just Frank, who finished third at Doncaster in a C3 over 7f on July 17, having been amongst Class 1 company.
Zim Baby (1.55) 12-1 trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped each-way in the 28 runners C2 Unibet Stewards Sprint Cup over 6f, having been in C1 company in May. Tim Easterby saddles Staxton 14-1 under William Buick is also worthy of each-way support.
My Frankel (2.30) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped each-way in the C2 Summer Handicap over 1m 6f, noted when making headway finishing third over 1m 3f at Haydock Park in the Old Newton Cup in July.
Khanjar (4.10) ew; Ebury 15-2 (ew), Rebel Territory 12-1 (ew).
UNIBET £225,000 6 FURLONGS STEWARDS’ CUP RUNNERS AND RIDERS
Chil Chil Silvestre De Sousa
Summerghand Danny Tudhope
Danzeno Ray Dawson
Punchbowl Flyer Charles Bishop
Mr Lupton Paul Hanagan
Ejtilaab David Egan
Lampang James Sullivan
Motagally Jim Crowley
Commanche Falls Connor Beasley
Meraas Ryan Moore
Hey Jonesy Megan Nicholls
Ostilio Luke Morris
Hurricane Ivor Tom Marquand
Gulliver Adam Kirby
Fresh Kieran Shoemark
Chiefofchiefs Jamie Spencer
Bielsa Oisin Murphy
Desert Safari Joe Fanning
Zarzyni Jason Hart
Count Otto Sean Levey
Great Ambassador William Buick
Total Commitment William Carver
Zargun Kieran Schofield
Tinto Marco Ghiani
Atalanta’s Boy Thomas Greatrex
Major Jumbo Josephine Gordon
Barbill John Egan
Justanotherbottle Shane Gray
