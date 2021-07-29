SUMMERGHAND EYES GLORY AT GOODWOOD





By Andrew Atkinson

The £225,000 C2 Unibet Stewards’ Cup on Saturday sees 28-runners go to post on the final day of the 2021 Glorious Goodwood meeting.

David O’Meara trained seven-year-old Summerghand (3.40) under 9st 9lbs is eyeing back-to-back wins under jockey Danny Tudhope tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Fresh, Hurricane Ivor; top weight Andrew Balding trained Chil Chil 9st 10lbs is tipped each-way, along with Chiefofchiefs, 8st 13lbs.

Just Frank (1.20) ridden by Daniel Muscutt is selected each-way under 9st 2lbs in the opening Thames Material Handicap over 7f.

Just Frank, who finished third at Doncaster in a C3 over 7f on July 17, having been amongst Class 1 company.

Zim Baby (1.55) 12-1 trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped each-way in the 28 runners C2 Unibet Stewards Sprint Cup over 6f, having been in C1 company in May. Tim Easterby saddles Staxton 14-1 under William Buick is also worthy of each-way support.

My Frankel (2.30) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped each-way in the C2 Summer Handicap over 1m 6f, noted when making headway finishing third over 1m 3f at Haydock Park in the Old Newton Cup in July.

Khanjar (4.10) ew; Ebury 15-2 (ew), Rebel Territory 12-1 (ew).

UNIBET £225,000 6 FURLONGS STEWARDS’ CUP RUNNERS AND RIDERS

Chil Chil Silvestre De Sousa

Summerghand Danny Tudhope

Danzeno Ray Dawson

Punchbowl Flyer Charles Bishop

Mr Lupton Paul Hanagan

Ejtilaab David Egan

Lampang James Sullivan

Motagally Jim Crowley

Commanche Falls Connor Beasley

Meraas Ryan Moore

Hey Jonesy Megan Nicholls

Ostilio Luke Morris

Hurricane Ivor Tom Marquand

Gulliver Adam Kirby

Fresh Kieran Shoemark

Chiefofchiefs Jamie Spencer

Bielsa Oisin Murphy

Desert Safari Joe Fanning

Zarzyni Jason Hart

Count Otto Sean Levey

Great Ambassador William Buick

Total Commitment William Carver

Zargun Kieran Schofield

Tinto Marco Ghiani

Atalanta’s Boy Thomas Greatrex

Major Jumbo Josephine Gordon

Barbill John Egan

Justanotherbottle Shane Gray

