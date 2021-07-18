



By Andrew Atkinson

Amazing Red completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 270-1 treble at Newmarket on Saturday when landing the Power Revolution Handicap under James Doyle.

Ed Dunlop trained eight-year-old Amazing Red (17-2) gained a 3/4 length win over 2-1 favourite Prince Imperial ridden by Ray Dawson.

Devil’s Angel (17-2) trained by Jedd O’Keeffe opened the treble winning tips when landing the Thank You Doctor Jerry Hill Handicap.

Golden Pass (2-1) ridden by James Doyle won the Listed Fillies Stakes over 1m 4f.

Roger Charlton trained Annie’s Song (7-1) tipped each-way finished third in the C4 EBF Fillies Novice Stakes.

At Newbury fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Real World (15-8) won the bet365 Listed Stakes under Marco Ghani.

Home City (10-3) tipped each-way finished first, placed second after a Stewards Enquiry. Diligent Harry (4-1) tipped each-way finished second.

The post Amazing Red completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 270-1 treble at Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.