O’Brien trained Snowfall red-hot in Curragh Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall (3.25) goes to post as red-hot 1-4 favourite in the Group One Juddmonte Irish Oaks over 1m 4f at The Curragh on Saturday.

Snowfall who gained a 16-length win in the Oaks at Epsom goes to post with stablemates Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow.

David O’Meara trained seven years old Gulliver (4.00) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Paddy Power Scurry Handicap over 6 furlongs.

GROUP 1 JUDDMONTE IRISH OAKS (3.25) 1m 4f runners:

1 Ahandfulofsummers Chris Hayes

2 Divinely

3 La Joconde

4 Mariesque Shane Crosse

5 Nicest Gavin Ryan

6 Party House Colin Keane

7 Snowfall

8 Willow

THE CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Lorenzo Lotto. 1.45 Threebagsfull. 2.20 Hadman. 2.50 Logo Hunter. 3.25 Snowfall. 4.00 Gulliver (ew). 4.35 Zoffanien. 5.10 Dewcup (ew).

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.20 Broken Rifle (ew). 6.50 Boudica Bay (ew). 7.20 Isle Of Lismore. 7.50 Albahr. 8.20 Evident Beauty. 8.50 Canoodled (ew).

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Form Of Praise. 6.35 Moon Island. 7.05 Just Frank (ew). 7.35 Spanish Archer (ew). 8.05 Toora Loora (ew). 8.35 Passional.

