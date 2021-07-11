Strike Red completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 178,651 seven horse accumulator at Hamilton

Richard Fahey trained Strike Red (3-1) ridden by Jack Garrity completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 178,651 seven horse accumulator at Hamilton on Saturday.

Strike Red landed the Eco Save Installations Scotland’s Energy Saving Specialists Handicap over 6f, gaining a 2 lengths win over Toussarok.

Selections at the Hamilton evening meeting included Love Of Zoffany (15-2) from 9-1 that finished second and each-way tip Fahey-trained Absolute Dream (4-1) from 11-2, ridden by Billy Garritty, finishing third.

The seven horse accumulator returned odds of 31,417 – with a Super Heinz (120 bets) paying £178,651.

