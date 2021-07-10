



Spirit Of Bermuda lands Bedford Lodge

Motakhayyel bet365 Bunbury Cup glory

Significantly and Achelois fromthehorsesmouth.info Ascot 14-1 doubleAscot Betfred Heritage Handicap fromthehorsesmouth.info 1-2

Hot Sunset 14-1 Spanish Star 12-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tips placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Ed Walker trained Starman 9-2 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 1 Darley July Cup Stakes over 6 furlongs ridden by Tom Marquand at Newmarket on Saturday.

“They had me in a bit of trouble at the three-pole going downhill. As these top-class sprinters were quickening it all got a bit tight and he was inexperienced compared to a lot of these,” said Marquand.

“But my God did he have a turn of foot – when he hit that rising ground – and the last 100 metres is where it counts. That was a top performance,” said Marquand.

“It’s fantastic for Ed and the team, it’s so well deserved. He’s an absolute star. This lad is as close to a racecar as you can get,” added Marquand.

Starman was the last leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 464-1 treble at racing’s headquarters.

Spirit Of Bermuda (12-1) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand won the Bedford Lodge C2 Fillies Handicap over 7 furlongs gaining a 3/4 length win over Rising Star with Star Of Emaraaty, third.

Richard Hannon trained Motakhayyel (11-2) carrying 9st 10lbs under Frankie Dettori won the bet365 Bunbury Cup over 7f.

At Ascot Significantly (11-2) trained by Karl Burke tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 18 runners Betfred Heritage Handicap over 5f under Clifford Lee gaining, gaining a short-head victory over Hurricane Ivor (11-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info. The Forecast paid £57.25.

Andrew Balding trained Achelois (6-5) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 14-1 double.

Century Dream (9-2) tipped each-way finished second in the G2 Betfred Summer Mile Stakes over 7f. Dhushan (11-4) and Spanish Star (12-1) each-way selections were placed.

At York each-way tips Ajyaall (1.45) 13-2 ran fifth, with Skybet paying 6 places; Fujaira Prince (2.20) 10-3, Aaddeey (4.05) 15-2 Skybet paid 7 places.

At Navan tip Geocentric (2-11) won; Hot Sunset (14-1) tipped each-way finished third in the 5f Irish EBF Auction Maiden Stakes.

Gabrial The One (16-5) tipped each-way at Chester ran third.

The post Starman last leg of fromthehorsesmouth.info 464-1 Newmarket treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.