Starman last leg of fromthehorsesmouth.info 464-1 Newmarket treble

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

  • Spirit Of Bermuda lands Bedford Lodge
  • Motakhayyel bet365 Bunbury Cup glory
  • Significantly and Achelois fromthehorsesmouth.info Ascot 14-1 doubleAscot Betfred Heritage Handicap fromthehorsesmouth.info 1-2
  • Hot Sunset 14-1 Spanish Star 12-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tips placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Ed Walker trained Starman 9-2 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 1 Darley July Cup Stakes over 6 furlongs ridden by Tom Marquand at Newmarket on Saturday.

“They had me in a bit of trouble at the three-pole going downhill. As these top-class sprinters were quickening it all got a bit tight and he was inexperienced compared to a lot of these,” said Marquand.

“But my God did he have a turn of foot – when he hit that rising ground – and the last 100 metres is where it counts. That was a top performance,” said Marquand.

“It’s fantastic for Ed and the team, it’s so well deserved. He’s an absolute star. This lad is as close to a racecar as you can get,” added Marquand.

Starman was the last leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.info 464-1 treble at racing’s headquarters.

Spirit Of Bermuda (12-1) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand won the Bedford Lodge C2 Fillies Handicap over 7 furlongs gaining a 3/4 length win over Rising Star with Star Of Emaraaty, third.

Frankie Dettori won Bunbury Cup on fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Motakhayyel.
Frankie Dettori won Bunbury Cup on fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Motakhayyel.

Richard Hannon trained Motakhayyel (11-2) carrying 9st 10lbs under Frankie Dettori won the bet365 Bunbury Cup over 7f.

At Ascot Significantly (11-2) trained by Karl Burke tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 18 runners Betfred Heritage Handicap over 5f under Clifford Lee gaining, gaining a short-head victory over Hurricane Ivor (11-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info. The Forecast paid £57.25.

Andrew Balding trained Achelois (6-5) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 14-1 double.

Century Dream (9-2) tipped each-way finished second in the G2 Betfred Summer Mile Stakes over 7f. Dhushan (11-4) and Spanish Star (12-1) each-way selections were placed.

At York each-way tips Ajyaall (1.45) 13-2 ran fifth, with Skybet paying 6 places; Fujaira Prince (2.20) 10-3, Aaddeey (4.05) 15-2 Skybet paid 7 places.

At Navan tip Geocentric (2-11) won; Hot Sunset (14-1) tipped each-way finished third in the 5f Irish EBF Auction Maiden Stakes.

Gabrial The One (16-5) tipped each-way at Chester ran third.

The post Starman last leg of fromthehorsesmouth.info 464-1 Newmarket treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here