



By Andrew Atkinson

Mark Johnston trained Cuban Dancer (15-8) ridden by Joe Fanning won the 7 furlongs Auction Maiden Stakes at Beverley on Saturday – racking up eight fromthehorsesmouth.info tips.

Keith Dalgleish trained Zoravan (9-1) ridden by Billy Garritty tipped each-way finished third in the 1m 1f Memorial Handicap at Carlisle’s evening meeting.

Trainer Ed Walker saddled Came From The Dark to victory in the Group 3 Coral Charge gaining a neck win over fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Arecibo at Sandown.

“It’s really frustrating we had to miss Ascot with Came From The Dark,” said Walker, who missed out on running at Royal Ascot in June through injury.

“He picked up a niggle after Newmarket and I’m gutted to have missed the King’s Stand – I think it would have been the perfect set-up for him,” said Walker.

“He’s been a very frustrating horse, until this year. I think I took a year too long to geld him and that’s been the making of him. It’s all come together this year,” added Walker.

Came From The Dark is eyeing the Betfair Sprint Cup on September 4, at Haydock Park.

“He loves Haydock, his form there is brilliant. I think the easy six in the Sprint Cup is fine for him. The question is where do we go next? There’s a bit of head-scratching to be done but we’re working back from Haydock.”

Andrew Balding trained Auria landed the Fillies Listed Coral Distaff over 1m ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

“Her half-sister won a Group 3 last week and she’s a half-sister to Beat The Bank too, who was a special horse for us, so it’s lovely she’s a Listed winner now,” said Balding.

“It suited her well and she’s a good, strong galloper. There’s a fillies’ Group 3 back here in August – which is the obvious one – but I wouldn’t rule out going further in time,” said Balding.

Caption: Joe Fanning rode Cuban Dancer to victory at Beverley.

The post Fanning rides Cuban Dancer to Beverley win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.