Alston and Prescott eye success at Carlisle





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston saddles Niagara (6.20) in the C5 Gretna Apprentice Handicap over 5f at Carlisle’s evening meeting on Saturday, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Niagara, who carries 8st 2lbs, kept on when finishing fourth over 6f in a Class 6 race at Hamilton in June, carrying 10st 2lbs.

Sir Mark Prescott saddles Mahagoni (6.50) tipped to win the Novices Stakes over 5 furlongs, noted when finishing second at Redcar last month.

Brian Smart trained Debawtry (7.20) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C5 Northern Security Handicap over 5f.

Zoravan (7.20) trained by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Billy Garritty is tipped each-way in the C6 Memorial Handicap over 1m 6f, having ran sixth on nine in a Class 4 at Carlisle in June.

CARLISLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.20 Niagara (ew). 6.50 Mahagoni. 7.20 Debawtry (ew). 7.50 Zoravan (ew). 8.20 Midnight Bride (ew). 8.50 Praiano.

BEVERLEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.17 Uncs. 2.52 Top Exhibit (ew). 3.27 Obee Jo (ew). 4.02 Strawberri. 4.40 Billy Roberts (ew). 5.10 Lochanthem. 5.40 Cuban Dancer.

NAAS fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Hadman. 1.55 Pretty Smart (ew). 2.30 Deidra (ew). 3.05 Unconquerable. 3.40 Acanella. 4.15 Ivy Avenue (ew). 4.50 Bella Coaster.

