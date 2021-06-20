



Elvrika (7-1) completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 340,200-1 accumulator

Corran Cross (5-1), Licklighter (3-1) Pammi (4-1) Bath 120-1 treble

Point Lonsdale (10-11) Dream of Dreams (3-1) 7-1 Royal Ascot double

Dream Of Dreams-Glen Shiel fromthehorsesmouth.info 1-2 in Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Lusail (7-2) Spanish Kiss (5-6) 8-1 Newmarket double

By Andrew Atkinson

Elvrika (7-1) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Doug Costello completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 340,200-1 accumulator on Saturday.

Corran Cross (5-1), Licklighter (3-1) and Pammi (4-1) returned a 120-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble at Bath.

Point Lonsdale (10-11) and Dream of Dreams (3-1) returned a 7-1 double at Royal Ascot. Dream Of Dreams and Glen Shiel finished 1-2 in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Lusail (7-2) and Spanish Kiss (5-6) returned an 8-1 double at Newmarket. War Hero (7-2) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Down Royal.

Arousing (1-4) was a winning selection at Lingfield Park.

Chief Of Chiefs (14-1) and King’s Lynn (3-1) tipped each-way in the Wokingham Stakes were placed. *5.35. King Frankel (4-1) tipped each-way was placed. *Sky Bet paid 4 places.

Each-way tips, Fourth Of July (15-2) Perth. Billy Roberts (14-1) Haydock Park. Inner Circle (9-4) Lingfield all placed.

Dream of Dreams trainer Sir Michael Stoute said of winning the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes, ahead of Glen Shiel at Royal Ascot: “He’s a very untypical sprinter. He has got more and more relaxed, he doesn’t go to post like a sprinter, does he?

“I thought he was going to pull up halfway down. He is more relaxed, and a little better. He’s fully developed and strong now, but it’s his mind. He’s really, really chilling.

“He loves a little cut in the ground, but I don’t think he’s run on ground quite as soft as this, so I was a little concerned. “Ryan had it all planned and it all worked out, and told me what he was doing, so I said, kick on.

“Any winner here is a great thrill, particularly a Group 1, but this fellow has just been touched off twice, so I’m pleased for him. He deserves it.

“I thought I wasn’t going to have a Royal Ascot winner this year, this was the last runner we had. It’s been tough. It’s always been tough, but it’s tougher.”

Jockey Ryan Moore said: “Sir Michael has been great to me throughout my whole career. He has got this horse, who is seven now, to perform here three times in a row – it’s great that he’s able to win today.

“Dream Of Dreams has been a great horse. He has got better every year. A stiff six, with cut in the ground is perfect for him. Any winner here is important and the bigger the race, a prestigious race like this, is great.”

Oisin Murphy unexpectedly collected the leading jockeys title at Royal Ascot 2021 having looked over his shoulders at Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori.

“I wouldn’t have expected that at the beginning of the five day meeting,” said Murphy.

“It usually belongs to Ryan or Frankie. It’s special for me, I’m only 25, but life is precious. It’s a huge buzz,” added Murphy.

