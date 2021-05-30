



Trevoli (4-6), Voice Of Calm (5-2), Fugitives Drift (6-5), Banbridge (2-1), Grangeclare West (2-11), Bawaady (15-8), Second Wind (7-1), Jemima P (7-4) and Asjad (9-4), Second Wind (7-1) and Asjad (9-4) 26-1 Salisbury double

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Asjad completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 9,353 nine-horse accumulator on Saturday when landing the 6 furlongs Maiden Stakes at Salisbury under jockey Dane O’Neill.

Second Wind (7-1) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Cieron Fallon and Asjad (9-4) returned a 26-1 double at the Wiltshire track.

Each-way selections Spanish Star (5-1) backed from 12-1 midweek ridden by Hollie Doyle and Mick Channon trained Single (9-2) both finished second.

Emma Lavelle trained Jemima P (7-4) was a winning tip at the Ffos Las evening meeting under jockey Ben Jones.

“She’s come on and jumps like a buck. I’m happy to ride her,” said Jones.

“I’ve had a good start to the season. Last season I had 36 seconds and it’s all about confidence – you’re riding better when you get the wins,” added Jones.

At Chester each-way selection Snow Ocean (9-2) under James Doyle finished second, carrying 10st in the Chester Bet Handicap over 1m 4f – one of 12 tips finishing runner-up on Saturday.

Trevoli (4-6), Voice Of Calm (5-2), Fugitives Drift (6-5), Banbridge (2-1), Grangeclare West (2-11), Bawaady (15-8), Second Wind (7-1), Jemima P (7-4) and Asjad (9-4) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 9-horse accumulator returning odds of 9,363. A 7 fold (36 bets) paid £54,179.

Main Caption: Roger Varian trained Asjad completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 9,353 nine-horse accumulator.

The post fromthehorsesmouth.info 9-horse 9,363 accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.