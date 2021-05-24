Cartmel stage 156th Whit Holiday race meeting





By Andrew Atkinson

Cartmel racing will stage jumps meetings on Whit weekend Saturday 29th May and Bank Holiday Monday 31st May, with spectators attending for the first time at the Grange-over-Sands venue since COVID-19 lockdown, that saw racing behind closed doors.

“Preparations have been underway to welcome back spectators to our racecourse, after a break of nearly two years,” said a spokesperson from Cartmel.

“Although we were really delighted to have the opportunity to race behind closed doors in 2020, Cartmel without the sound and sights of the crowd, is a very different place.

“We, as a very small and passionate team, dearly wish everything could look the same – but the regulations will just not allow us to do that.

“We have designed the site to allow for all of our participants and visitors to enjoy our site, whilst adhering to the protocols required for events venues.

“It will be fantastic to see our members and regulars return and also to welcome new fans, who will be seeing the magic of Cartmel for the first time.

“As the season unfolds we hope the regulations will continue to be relaxed and please know we would love to see all of our fans back, doing just what they love!

“One point to remember that for our three race days in May, ‘Vertical Drinking’ is not possible. So please bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy that pint or glass of wine safely!,” said the spokesperson.

Summer 2021 will have new regulations with Cartmel setting up the site to allow as many spectators as possible, whilst making sure COVID-19 regulations are adhered to.

Cartmel will stage meetings on Wednesday 2nd June; Friday 25th June; Sunday 27th June; Saturday 17th July; Monday 19th July Cartmel Cup & Finale Saturday 28th August, Monday 30th August.

The long tradition of racing at Cartmel was started by the monks from Cartmel Priory in the 12th Century.

The Whit Holiday races have been a feature of the Racing Calendar since 1856 and there are nine race days to enjoy annually at Cartmel, set against the backdrop of the picturesque Lakeland fells.

Trainer James Moffatt based at Pit Farm racing stables Cartmel has been the leading trainer/stables during the past three seasons, with noted victories including Altruism winning the prestigious Crystal Cup.

Captions:

Cartmel trainer James Moffatt saddled Burbank to win at Aintree on May 14 under Brian Hughes.

Cartmel racecourse staged Whit Holiday races since 1856.

