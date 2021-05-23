



Global Storm (4-1) Newmarket win

Raadobarg (11-2) lands Haydock Silver Bowl in fromthehorsesmouth.info 32-1 double

Burrows saddles Hukum (5-6) Goodwood win

By Andrew Atkinson

Spanish Kiss (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the William Hill Class 4 Handicap over 1m 4f at York on Saturday.

Ridden by Daniel Muscutt four-year-old Spanish Kiss trained by William Knight scored to a 3 1/4 lengths victory over S. Bin Suroor trained Live Your Dream (15-2) with Noonday Gun (20-1) a further head back, third.

Raadobarg (11-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the C2 1mile Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock under Jack Mitchell.

Roger Varian trained Raadobarg gained a 1 1/4 lengths win over Seasett (7-1) to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 32-1 double on the back of Molls Memory (4-1) Haydock win.

Hukum (5-6) trained by Owen Burrows tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the MansionBet Listed Stakes over 1m 3f at Goodwood under Jim Crowley.

Charlie Appleby trained Global Storm (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the WSG Promotions Handicap over 1m 6f at Newmarket under James Doyle.

Tim Easterby trained Copper Knight (5-1) tipped each-way finished fifth at York (3.50) with Skybet paying five places.

Caption: Spanish Kiss (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info York win under Daniel Muscutt.

