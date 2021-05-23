Dettori-Aricebo Newmarket win





Murphy rides Molls Memory to Haydock victory

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode 10st top weight Robert Cowell trained Aricebo – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to land the WSG Sports Signage Handicap over 5 furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday gaining a 2 1/4 length victory over Ishvara.

Ed Walker trained Molls Memory (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Casumo Horse Racing and Sports Betting 7f Handicap at Haydock Park under Oisin Murphy, with a neck verdict over Ffion.

Dermot Weld trained Barud (9-1) selected each-way finished third in the Tally Ho Stud Irish European Breeders Fund (C&G) Maiden over 6f at The Curragh, that past an inspection on Saturday morning after heavy rain flooded parts of the course on Friday. Going: Soft to heavy.

