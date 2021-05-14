Dettori eyes glory in Newbury Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes





By Andrew Atkinson

John and Thady Gosden trained Palace Pier (3.35) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info goes to post as favourite at Newbury on Saturday with Frankie Dettori up in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes over 1 mile.

Son of Kingman, Palace Pier was named the Cartier Champion three-year-old Colt after an impressive 2020 season, underlined in winning the St James’s Palace Stakes and the Prix Jacques Le Marois – topped-off with an 8 lengths victory in the bet365 Mile at Sandown in April.

Four-year-old Palace Pier returns at Newbury in the Group One race with a commendable CV that reads one defeat, being in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October 2020.

The Gatekeeper (1.15); Tactical (1.50). Al Aary (2.25) with Jamie Spencer up is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Bay Bridge (3.00) is selected each-way. William Haggas trained Sea Empress (4.10) with Tom Marquand up.

Charlie Hills trained Fantasy Believer (4.45) with Kieran Shoemark up is tipped to land the C2 Bet Victor Handicap over 1 mile.

Newbury Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) runners and riders.

1 Bless Him Jamie Spencer

2 Century Dream James Doyle

3 Happy Power Silvestre De Sousa

4 Lope Y Fernandez Ryan Moore

5 Lord Campari Andrea Atzeni

6 Lord Glitters Daniel Tudhope

7 My Oberon Tom Marquand

8 Palace Pier Frankie Dettori

9 Pogo Kieran Shoemark

10 Safe Voyage Jason Hart

11 Top Rank PJ McDonald

12 Lady Bowthorpe Oisin Murphy

At Newmarket, Cazoo Derby entry John Leeper (2.05) is tipped to win the Listed Fairway Stakes over 1m 2f.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 The Gatekeeper. 1.50 Tactical. 2.25 Al Aasy. 3.00 Bay Bridge (ew). Palace Pier (3.35). 4.10 Sea Empress. 4.45 Fantasy Believer (ew).

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Andora. 2.05 John Leeper. 2.40 Bellosa. 3.15 Perotto (ew). 3.50 Riot. 4.25 Sayyida. 5.00 Araifjan (ew).

The post Dettori eyes glory in Newbury Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.