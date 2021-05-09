DENNIS THE MENACE!

  • Storm Dennis completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 accumulator
  • Hexham 321-1 four-horse accumulator
  • Warwick 38-1 four-horse accumulator
  • Copperless lands Haydock Park Pertempts G3
  • Betty Baloo Hexham win under Tom Midgley

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan Coleman rode Olly Murphy trained Copperless 9-2 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to an 8 1/2 lengths victory at Haydock Park, when landing the G3 £100,000 Pertemps Network Swinton Hurdle over 1m 7f.

“He’s on an upward curve. I was very nervous about the ground but he handled it. I was cursing the handicapper for putting him up, but he’s been proved right,” said Murphy.

Storm Dennis (5-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 accumulator when winning at Warwick.

Erne River (8-15), Pounding Poet (11-4), Sandymount Rose (10-11), and Storm Dennis (5-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info Warwick 38-1 accumulator. Kepy Blanc 7-1 tipped each-way was placed.

Betty Baloo (2-1) trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Tom Midgley completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 321-1 accumulator at Hexham, when winning the NH Mares Open 2m Flat Race.

Tom Midgley in the winner's enclosure at Hexham after riding Tim Easterby trained Betty Baloo.
Tom Midgley in the winner's enclosure at Hexham after riding Tim Easterby trained Betty Baloo.

“She won well and I think she could be pretty good,” Midgley told fromthehorsesmouth.info after gaining a 4 1/2 lengths victory over Starsinhereyes.

Kalaharry (11-2), Sheriff Garrett (9-2), Grange Road (2-1) and Betty Baloo (2-1) were winning selections at Hexham, with a Yankee bet returning £761 and a Lucky 15 £799.

At Nottingham Dark Shift (8-13) was a winning tip. Richard Fahey trained Ventura Diamond (7-1) tipped each-way was placed.

Raadobarg (4-7) was a winning selection at Thirsk. War Of Clans (11-1) and Furzig (5-1) tipped each-way were placed.

Chiefofchiefs (16-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished seventh at Ascot in the 27 runners tote+ Victoria Cup won by River Nymph, with Sky Bet paying seven places.

Calling Wind (7-1) and Spanish Star (8-1) from 12s were each-way tips, placed. Cloudy Dawn (1-4) was a winning tip at Lingfield Park.

Roger Varian trained Cape Byron won the Pertempts Network 6f Conditions Stakes at Haydock, ahead of Brando, gaining a 2 1/4 lengths victory.

Jockey Eoin Walsh said of the seven-year-old: “He got away with the heavy ground, he handled it fine, but it wouldn’t be his ideal surface – he was getting a bit tired in the last 100 yards. – hopefully, he’ll come on for it.”

Cape Byron was slashed to 10-1, from 20-1 for the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Richard Hannon trained Qaysar won the Listed Pertemps Network Spring Trophy, ahead of Tomfre gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win: “He travelled well and it was never in danger once I switched him around. He’s a very game horse and he loves the (heavy) ground,” said jockey Joe Fanning.

The 12 fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 winning accumulator, which included 66 doubles (£666.23) and 220 trebles (£6,781) were:

Dark Shift 8-13, Kalaharry 11-2, Copperless 9-2, Sheriff Garrett 9-2, Grange Road 2-1, Cloudy Dawn 1-4, Erne River 8-15, Betty Baloo 2-1, Pounding Poet 11-4, Sandymount Rose 10-11, Raadobarg 4-7, Storm Dennis 5-2.

