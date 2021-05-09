DENNIS THE MENACE!





Storm Dennis completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 accumulator

Hexham 321-1 four-horse accumulator

Warwick 38-1 four-horse accumulator

Copperless lands Haydock Park Pertempts G3

Betty Baloo Hexham win under Tom Midgley

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan Coleman rode Olly Murphy trained Copperless 9-2 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to an 8 1/2 lengths victory at Haydock Park, when landing the G3 £100,000 Pertemps Network Swinton Hurdle over 1m 7f.

“He’s on an upward curve. I was very nervous about the ground but he handled it. I was cursing the handicapper for putting him up, but he’s been proved right,” said Murphy.

Storm Dennis (5-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 accumulator when winning at Warwick.

Erne River (8-15), Pounding Poet (11-4), Sandymount Rose (10-11), and Storm Dennis (5-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info Warwick 38-1 accumulator. Kepy Blanc 7-1 tipped each-way was placed.

Betty Baloo (2-1) trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Tom Midgley completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 321-1 accumulator at Hexham, when winning the NH Mares Open 2m Flat Race.

“She won well and I think she could be pretty good,” Midgley told fromthehorsesmouth.info after gaining a 4 1/2 lengths victory over Starsinhereyes.

Kalaharry (11-2), Sheriff Garrett (9-2), Grange Road (2-1) and Betty Baloo (2-1) were winning selections at Hexham, with a Yankee bet returning £761 and a Lucky 15 £799.

At Nottingham Dark Shift (8-13) was a winning tip. Richard Fahey trained Ventura Diamond (7-1) tipped each-way was placed.

Raadobarg (4-7) was a winning selection at Thirsk. War Of Clans (11-1) and Furzig (5-1) tipped each-way were placed.

Chiefofchiefs (16-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished seventh at Ascot in the 27 runners tote+ Victoria Cup won by River Nymph, with Sky Bet paying seven places.

Calling Wind (7-1) and Spanish Star (8-1) from 12s were each-way tips, placed. Cloudy Dawn (1-4) was a winning tip at Lingfield Park.

Roger Varian trained Cape Byron won the Pertempts Network 6f Conditions Stakes at Haydock, ahead of Brando, gaining a 2 1/4 lengths victory.

Jockey Eoin Walsh said of the seven-year-old: “He got away with the heavy ground, he handled it fine, but it wouldn’t be his ideal surface – he was getting a bit tired in the last 100 yards. – hopefully, he’ll come on for it.”

Cape Byron was slashed to 10-1, from 20-1 for the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Richard Hannon trained Qaysar won the Listed Pertemps Network Spring Trophy, ahead of Tomfre gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win: “He travelled well and it was never in danger once I switched him around. He’s a very game horse and he loves the (heavy) ground,” said jockey Joe Fanning.

The 12 fromthehorsesmouth.info 215,736 winning accumulator, which included 66 doubles (£666.23) and 220 trebles (£6,781) were:

Dark Shift 8-13, Kalaharry 11-2, Copperless 9-2, Sheriff Garrett 9-2, Grange Road 2-1, Cloudy Dawn 1-4, Erne River 8-15, Betty Baloo 2-1, Pounding Poet 11-4, Sandymount Rose 10-11, Raadobarg 4-7, Storm Dennis 5-2.

