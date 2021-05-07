



Midgley at the double on Coup De Gold and Betty Ballo

Channon to land Eagles Nest at Nottingham

Ryan’s Tinochio Thirsk raid

By Andrew Atkinson

Donald McCain junior saddles Milans Edge (2.45) at Hexham on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Mares Novices Hurdle over 2 miles, with Brian Hughes up.

Six-year-old Milans Edge who ran in a Class 1 NH race at Aintree in April won at Wetherby in February over 2m.

Conditional jockey Tom Midgley is noted on David Thompson trained Coup De Gold (3.20) 12-1 tipped each-way in the Memorial Handicap over 2m 4f. Sheriff Garrett is also worthy of each-way support.

Midgley, 19, also rides Tim Easterby trained Betty Ballo (5.40) tipped to land the Mares Open NH 2 miles Flat Race over 2m.

At Nottingham Mick Channon trained Seagulls Nest (2.20) is tipped each-way in the racingtv.com Handicap over 1m 6f with 5lbs claimer George Bass up.

Kevin Ryan trained Tinochio (6.35) is tipped at Thirsk under Kevin Stott having been in Class 1 company in October, C3 at Doncaster in April and C2 at York and Newbury in 2020.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.10 Kalaharry. 2.45 Milans Edge. 3.20 Sheriff Garrett (ew); Coup De Gold (ew). 3.55 Worcester Pearmain (ew). 4.30 Grange Road. 5.05 Monte Alban (ew). 5.40 Betty Ballo.

NOTTINGHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Dark Shift. 1.45 Cowboy Soldier. 2.20 Seagulls Nest (ew). 2.55 Venture Diamond (ew). 3.30 Natchez Trace (ew). 4.05 Saratoga Gold (ew). 4.40 Spanish Mane (ew).

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 War Of Clans (ew). 6.05 Confrontational (ew). 6.35 Tinochio (ew). 7.05 Furzig (ew). 7.35 Raadobarg. 8.05 Madreselva. 8.35 Meccas Hot Steps.

WARWICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.12 Erne River. 5.45 Kepy Blanc (ew). 6.20 Pounding Poet (ew). 6.50 Sandymount Rose. 7.20 Fantastic Lady (ew). 7.50 Lickpenny Larry (ew). 8.20 Storm Dennis.

The post McCain on Edge at Hexham appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.