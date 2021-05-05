Wirko set to shine in Group 3 Chester Vase at Roodee





By Andrew Atkinson

Chester features the Group 3 Chester Vase over 1m 4f at the Roodee on May 5 with Wirko (3.15) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, a winner at Epsom in April, tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

The Cheshire Oaks Fillies C1 Listed race over 1m 3f sees Zeyaadah (2.15) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jim Crowley tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info having chalked up three wins from three outings to date.

Armor (1.45) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the C2 5f Conditions Stakes opening race.

Tim Easterby saddles Showalong (2.45) ridden by D. Allan in the tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Handicap 6 furlong sprint for three-year-olds, tipped to win with First Company (8-1) selected each-way.

Kevin Ryan trained Uncle Jumbo (3.45) ridden by Kevin Scott is tipped to win the tote.handicap in a field that includes Karl Burke trained Tipperary Tiger, a debut winner at Doncaster in November; and Pivoting, trained by Tim Easterby, sixth at Pontefract on April 6, noted when running on behind fourth-placed Uncle Jumbo, when gaining a 5 1/2 lengths all the way win at Pontefract.

Andrew Balding trained €600,000 yearling Kingofthemidlands (4.15) under Sylvester de Sousa is tipped to win the Boodles C3 Maiden Fillies Stakes over 1m 3f.

Eric Alston saddles rank outsider Redrosezorro (66-1) with Jason Hart up tipped each-way in the Deepridge C4 7 furlongs Handicap.

*Nine-year-old Final Reminder ridden by Sean Quinlan returned to the winner’s enclosure at Ayr on Tuesday, having last won in June 2018.

“It may have been a long time between drinks but Final Reminder bounced back in fine style to record her fourth win at Ayr on May 4. I’m delighted for patient owner Brian Castle,” said trainer Nick Alexander.

Main Caption: Final Reminder ridden by Sean Quinlan returned to winner’s enclosure at Ayr.

