Showalong lands tote Handicap at Roodee





By Andrew Atkinson

Tim Easterby trained Showalong – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Class 2 tote+At Tote.co.uk Handicap over 5 furlongs under jockey D. Allan at Chester on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Showalong (2-1) gained a 3/4 length victory at the Roodee ahead of First Company, with Cuban Breeze 4 lengths behind, third.

Youth Spirit trained by Andrew Balding won the Group Three Chester Vase Stakes under Tom Marquand and was slashed to 25-1, from 100-1, for the Cazoo Derby after a 1 3/4 victory ahead of Sandhurst. Favourite Wirko trained by Charlie Appleby was fourth.

“I was really impressed with him. He was coming on and off the bridle the whole way round but he gets racing when you get serious on him,” said Marquand.

“The question was whether he would stay a mile and a half and he’s answered that pretty well,” added Marquand.

“We’re so thrilled and we’ve always thought quite a lot of him. Having owned the second in the Derby last year, Ahmad will be very keen to go for the big one,” said Anna Lisa Balding, wife of trainer Andrew.

“He has an unbelievable passion for racing and Andrew loves training for him,” she added.

Armor (1.45) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner.

Zeyaadah (5-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second in the Cheshire Oaks Listed C1 over 1m 3f, a length behind 13-8 favourite Dubai Fountain, trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton.

