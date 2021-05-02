Iconic Belle last leg of fromthehorsesmouth.info £1.258,874 thirteen horse accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

Phil Kirby trained Iconic Belle was the last leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.info £1.258,874 thirteen horse accumulator on Saturday, when winning the Sky Sports Racing Fillies Handicap over 1m 3f at Doncaster.

Trainer Emma Lavelle started the bookie bashing accumulator, that included 26 trebles, paying £10,061, when saddling Master Milliner to victory at Goodwood.

“Before he came to us he picked up meningitis, which I believe in horses is something they either live or die from. If they do get through it, it knocks them for a time,” said Lavelle.

“If they do get through it they should return to normal, but they are clearly very sick in that period, so he’s always been a year behind the age he is and is starting to come to himself now. Hopefully he keeps improving,” added Lavelle.

Iconic Belle was winning for a fifth consecutive time for Green Oaks Farm, Yorkshire based Kirby.

On an afternoon of sadness Kirby trained Epsom Des Mottes was a fatality at Hexham, after being pulled up.

“From the wonderful sight of Iconic Belle of winning her fifth race in a row at Doncaster, to losing our special boy Des at Hexham. We are all devastated at the yard.

“We have had Des for four years and he will always be remembered,” said Pippa Kirby.

Master Milliner (11-10), Creative Force (4-5), Nebulosa (6-4), Hotline Bling (6-4), Lazuli (3-1), Mister Fogpatches (11-2), Elvrika (3-1), Friend Or Foe (8-11), Chil Chil (11-4), Ready Freddie Go (13-2), Aeron Flower (5-4), Twilight Calls (1-4), and Iconic Belle (11-4) returned a £1.258,874 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator.

Caption: Emma Lavelle saddled Master Milliner to victory at Goodwood.

