By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Hannon jnr trained Hotline Bling (6-4) ridden by Sean Levy tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info completed a 23-1 accumulator when landing the 5f Novices Stakes at Thirsk on Saturday.

Two-year-old Hotline Bling gained a neck verdict ahead of David O’Meara trained Wee Loch Lass (11-4) under Danny Tudhope.

Emma Lavelle trained Master Milliner (11-10) landed the MansionBet 2m Handicap opening race at Goodwood under Cieron Fallon. Nebulosa (6-4) ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Andrew Balding won the MansionBet Class 3, 7 furlongs Handicap at Goodwood.

Creative Force (4-5) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick won the Betfair Class 2, 6 furlongs Handicap at Newmarket.

“Today was a straightforward race, although he grasped quite quick and we wasn’t quite in sink, be once he settled handled it well.

“He’s a very likeable horse. Creative Force was held in high esteem last season and let’s hope he progresses well,” said jockey Buick.

S bin Suroor trained Dubai Legacy (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Betfair Suffolk Stakes Handicap over 1m 1f, under Frankie Dettori.

