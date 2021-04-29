Racing. Saturday Goodwood Thirsk Uttoxeter Doncaster Hexham Punchestown





Shoemark and Perrett eye Goodwood glory

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Kieron Shoemark is noted on Tinto (2.35) and Eagle One (4.20) at Goodwood’s seven racecard meeting on Saturday.

Shoemark is up on Amanda Perrett trained five year old Tinto, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the MansionBet Class 2, 7f Handicap.

Tinto, who finished sixth of 12 at Newmarket on April 13 over 7f, was a shock 40-1 winner at Newmarket last season, having won at Ascot and Bath in 2019.

Shoemark rides Eagle One tipped each-way in the MansionBet 1m 1f Handicap, noted when finishing third last time out.

At Thirsk Eric Alston is looking to see Fox Hill (3.50) tipped each-way in the Cliff Stud C4 6 furlongs Handicap to bounce back after a disappointing show last time out at Ripon this month.

GOODWOOD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Master Milliner. 1.30 Nebulosa. 2.05 Maamora. 2.35 Tinto (ew). 3.10 Lihou. 3.45 Ensyaaby. 4.20 Eagle One (ew).

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Hot Line Bling. 2.10 Semper Angustus (ew). 2.40 Nugget; Acquitted (ew). 3.15 Elvrika. 3.50 Fox Hill (ew).

4.25 Ready Freddie Go (ew). 4.55 Chairman Power.

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.22 Sixty Dollars More (ew). 1.55 Champagne Lilly (ew). 2.30 Nashville Nipper. 3.05 Ey Up Rocky (ew). 3.35 King Of Realms (ew). 4.07 Friend Or Foe. 4.40 Drakes Well. 5.12 Montanna (ew).

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.00 Bomb Proof. 5.35 Tyson. 6.05 Aeron Power. 6.35 Danzeno. 7.10 Twilight Calls. 7.40 Sexy Beast. 8.10 Iconic Belle.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.20 Chieftain’s Choice (ew). 5.50 Thegallantway. 6.25 Nobby. 6.55 Glittering Love. 7.25 Fanzio. 7.55 Epsom De Mottes (ew). 8.25 Lulu Baloo (ew).

PUNCHESTOWN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.15 Stand Up And Fight. 2.50 Mister Fogpatches (ew). 3.20 Concertista. 4.00 Quilixios. 4.30 Sam Brown (ew). 5.05 The Shunter (ew). 5.40 Klassy Kay. 6.10 Guily Billy.

Caption: Kieron Shoemark rides Tinto (2.35) and Eagle One (4.20) at Goodwood. Photo: Twitter.

The post Racing. Saturday Goodwood Thirsk Uttoxeter Doncaster Hexham Punchestown appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.