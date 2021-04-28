Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 28 April, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 28 April 2021

Irish Lotto Results

01 03 26 27 41 47 16

Plus 1 Lotto Results

11 25 29 34 43 46 31

Plus 2 Lotto Results

01 06 18 19 37 38 20

Jackpot (€): €3,225,225

Lotto Plus Raffle: 1464

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 01 May 2021

€3,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 3,225,135 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 50,123 2 € 100,246 Match 5 € 1,740 15 € 26,100 Match 4 plus Bonus € 137 48 € 6,576 Match 4 € 60 703 € 42,180 Match 3 plus Bonus € 25 1,146 € 28,650 Match 3 € 10 13,511 € 135,110 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 11,237 € 33,711

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 1 € 5,000 Match 5 € 500 14 € 7,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 35 € 1,750 Match 4 € 20 583 € 11,660 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 859 € 8,590 Match 3 € 3 11,194 € 33,582 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 8,715 € 17,430

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 1 € 2,500 Match 5 € 250 17 € 4,250 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 34 € 850 Match 4 € 10 692 € 6,920 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,039 € 5,195 Match 3 € 3 13,233 € 39,699 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,170 € 20,340

How to play the Irish Lotto