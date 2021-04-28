Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 28 April, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 28 April 2021
Irish Lotto Results
01
03
26
27
41
47
16
Plus 1 Lotto Results
11
25
29
34
43
46
31
Plus 2 Lotto Results
01
06
18
19
37
38
20
Jackpot (€): €3,225,225
Lotto Plus Raffle: 1464
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 01 May 2021
€3,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 3,225,1350Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 50,1232€ 100,246
Match 5€ 1,74015€ 26,100
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 13748€ 6,576
Match 4€ 60703€ 42,180
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 251,146€ 28,650
Match 3€ 1013,511€ 135,110
Match 2 plus Bonus*€311,237€ 33,711

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0001€ 5,000
Match 5€ 50014€ 7,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5035€ 1,750
Match 4€ 20583€ 11,660
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 10859€ 8,590
Match 3€ 311,194€ 33,582
Match 2 plus Bonus*€28,715€ 17,430

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5001€ 2,500
Match 5€ 25017€ 4,250
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2534€ 850
Match 4€ 10692€ 6,920
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,039€ 5,195
Match 3€ 313,233€ 39,699
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,170€ 20,340

