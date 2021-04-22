ALTIOR OUT TO PROVE DOUBTERS





Plan Of Attack for de Bromhead in bet365 Gold Cup

Quote: ‘At least it proves to the world he’s still here – they probably doubt me but we keep putting films of him schooling’ – Nicky Henderson

By Andrew Atkinson

Dual Champion Chase hero Nicky Henderson trained Altior (3.05) is in flying form ahead of the bet365 Celebration Chase Grade 1 at Sandown Park on Saturday where goes head-to-head with Henry de Bromhead trained Put The Kettle On.

Altior has been thwarted this season with a meagre solo racecourse appearance, underlined with a bacterial infection that lead to missing the Cheltenham Festival in March.

“At least it proves to the world he’s still here – they probably doubt me – but we keep putting films of him schooling,” said Henderson.

“But he’s been in great form and his work’s been good – his schooling has been unbelievable.

“He’s all good to go. With him, the way it’s gone is he’s been thwarted at the eleventh hour so many times through no fault of his own, just ridiculous, niggly things,” said Henderson.

Altior (3-1) faces Put The Kettle On (3.05) trained by Harry de Bromhead and ridden by Aidan Coleman – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Following almost constant watering of the jumps tracks at Sandown the going is good, good to firm in places.

Sam Twiston-Davies is up on Pasvolsky (1.55) 10-1 tipped each-way in the C2 bet365 Novices Championship Final Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f.

Paul Nicholls saddles Frodon (2.30) ridden by Bryony Frost tipped to land the bet365 Oaksey Chase over 2m 6f.

Henry de Bromhead saddles Plan Of Attack (3.40) ridden by Rachael Blackmore tipped to win the bet365 Gold Cup G3 Handicap Chase over 3m 4f; with El Presente (ew).

4.15: Pic D’Ohry (ew), 4.50: Belargus (ew), 5.25: Cascora (ew).

CELEBRATION CHASE – bet365 Celebration Chase runners and riders:

Altior Nico de Boinville

Dolos Harry Skelton

Greaneteen Bryony Frost

Nuts Well Danny McMenamin

Ornua Rachael Blackmore

Sceau Royal Daryl Jacob

Put The Kettle On Aidan Coleman

GOLD CUP – bet365 Gold Cup runners and riders:

Crosspark Sean Bowen

Potterman Tom Cannon

El Presente David Bass

Enrilo Harry Skelton

Smooth Stepper Harry Bannister

Irish Prophecy Tom Bellamy

The Young Master Kevin Brogan (5)

Cap Du Nord Nick Scholfield

Golan Fortune Tom Scudamore

Kitty’s Light Jack Tudor (3)

Plan Of Attack Rachael Blackmore

Larry Jamie Moore

Checkitout Sam Twiston-Davies

Doing Fine TBC

Bob Mahler Adrian Heskin

Supreme Escape Tom O’Brien

Captions main image: Put The Kettle On: Out to thwart Altior (3.05).

