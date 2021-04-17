Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 17 April, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 17 April 2021
Irish Lotto Results
18
21
27
29
34
47
46
Plus 1 Lotto Results
02
06
23
25
35
39
01
Plus 2 Lotto Results
02
17
19
32
38
43
45
Jackpot (€): €2,000,000
Lotto Plus Raffle: 5203
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 21 April 2021
€2,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 2,000,0000Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 55,7721€ 55,772
Match 5€ 1,67220€ 33,440
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 15355€ 8,415
Match 4€ 58943€ 54,694
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 311,185€ 36,735
Match 3€ 1017,223€ 172,230
Match 2 plus Bonus*€311,068€ 33,204

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0001€ 1,000,000
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50019€ 9,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5038€ 1,900
Match 4€ 20937€ 18,740
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,353€ 13,530
Match 3€ 316,778€ 50,334
Match 2 plus Bonus*€214,164€ 28,328

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25017€ 4,250
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2545€ 1,125
Match 4€ 10903€ 9,030
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,169€ 5,845
Match 3€ 315,706€ 47,118
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,681€ 21,362

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

