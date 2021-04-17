Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 17 April, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 17 April 2021

Irish Lotto Results

18 21 27 29 34 47 46

Plus 1 Lotto Results

02 06 23 25 35 39 01

Plus 2 Lotto Results

02 17 19 32 38 43 45

Jackpot (€): €2,000,000

Lotto Plus Raffle: 5203

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 21 April 2021

€2,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 2,000,000 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 55,772 1 € 55,772 Match 5 € 1,672 20 € 33,440 Match 4 plus Bonus € 153 55 € 8,415 Match 4 € 58 943 € 54,694 Match 3 plus Bonus € 31 1,185 € 36,735 Match 3 € 10 17,223 € 172,230 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 11,068 € 33,204

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 1 € 1,000,000 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 19 € 9,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 38 € 1,900 Match 4 € 20 937 € 18,740 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,353 € 13,530 Match 3 € 3 16,778 € 50,334 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 14,164 € 28,328

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 17 € 4,250 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 45 € 1,125 Match 4 € 10 903 € 9,030 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,169 € 5,845 Match 3 € 3 15,706 € 47,118 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,681 € 21,362

How to play the Irish Lotto