Toro to strike for Fahey at Thirsk





By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey saddles four year old Toro Strike (2.10) in the Class 3 Conditions Stakes over 7 furlongs at Thirsk on Saturday, ridden by Paul Hanagan.

Toro Strike – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – who featured in a C1 at Goodwood last August, and raced at Longchamp in October, won a C3 over 7f at Goodwood in a 17 runners field in 2020.

Fahey is also noted in saddling Claim To Fame (11.10) in the opening British EBF C4 Maiden Stakes over 5f, under jockey Hanagan, tipped each-way.

Tim Easterby trained three year old, distance winner Showalong (11.40) is selected each-way in the C3 5f Handicap, under jockey David Allan.

Showalong was noted when winning a C3 at York in October last season over 5f; on the back of finishing fourth of 10 in a C2 contest at Ayr in September.

Veteran campaigner 10 year old Highland Acclaim (12.10) is worthy of an each-way punt in a C6, 6 furlongs Handicap at the Yorkshire meeting, under James Sullivan.

Trained by Ruth Carr, Highland Acclaim won over 5f at Catterick last season and at Lingfield Park in March.

Chickenfortea (12.40) formerly trained by Eric Alston, who last won in September 2017, is now under trainer Declan Carroll.

Seven year old Chickenfortea, carrying 8st 10lb ridden by Harrison Shaw, is tipped each-way.

End Zone (1.10) trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Jason Hart is selected each-way in the C5 6f Handicap.

Golden Pass (1.40) trained by Hugh Palmer and ridden by Calum Shepherd is tipped to win the C3 Northallerton Handicap over 1m 4f, having run in Class 1 company in September.

Roger Varian saddles Invincible Swagger (2.40) ridden by Andrea Atzeni, a winner at Kempton in January and second at Lingfield in February, tipped to win the C5 7f Novice Stakes.

Caption: Richard Fahey saddles Toro Strike and Claim To Fame at Thirsk.

