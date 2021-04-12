



By Andrew Atkinson

Conditional jockey Tom Midgley continued his fine form at Huntington on April 12 when winning on Sam England trained Rukwa in the C4 RacingTV Conditional Jockeys Handicap over 2m 4f.

“He’s come good,” Tom, who lost an iron at the last, but kept his nerve in victory, told me.

“I lost an iron – in what was a very rough race. If I hadn’t lost an iron I could have gone too early!,” said Tom.

Rukwa went to post 6-5f after being well supported on the back of finishing second at Newcastle on Saturday, gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win over Emma Lamb, with Shanroe Tic Tec, third.

“Thanks to connections for letting me ride him. He was kicking the door down for his feed on Sunday, after finishing second at Newcastle – so he had to go again,” said Tom.

Tom, 19, who rode Tim Easterby trained Lulu Baloo (16-1) to victory at Newcastle on Saturday, rode Coup De Gold (16-1) to a place at Carlisle on April 3, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info and finished third on Chase The Wind at Sedgefield on April 9.

The post Tom continues fine form at Huntington on Rukwa despite losing iron! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.