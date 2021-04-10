Jet2 will not resume flights until 24 June





Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays has again extended the suspension of their flights and holidays and will not now resume operations to Spain until 24 June. This was announced by the company on Friday.

The operator had previously intended to resume flights and holidays on 17 May

According to company sources, the change is due to the latest reports being issued by the British government. They point to the lack of clear information that is causing them more uncertainty and confusion as to when the trips can be resumed.

In February the British government issued guidelines for de-escalation, with May 17 set as the day on which international travel could be resumed, although the date was said at the time to be flexible and very much dependent on the health situation at the time.

However a new report has now raised new questions following which the tour operator has chosen to extend the suspension of flights and stays at many of their destinations. One of them is Alicante, which together with the Balearic Islands, are the two most important in Spain.

Jet2 is one of the tour operating companies that brings the most clients in the province, especially in Benidorm and suchlike. The tourism capital of the Costa Blanca feeds on the British market which provides over 50% of its clients.