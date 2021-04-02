Spice of Ginger for King at Haydock





Red alert for Nicholls at Newton Abbot

By Andrew Atkinson

Alan King trained duo Midnight Ginger (1.00) and Dino Velvet (2.05) are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Tom King is up on Midnight Ginger, who has run in Class 1 company, in the Betway Handicap Hurdle over 2m 2f, noted when finishing fourth at Plumpton in March.

Adrian Hesketh rides Dino Velvet in the Betway Hurdle over 1m 7f, noted when fourth of 10 at Newbury in the BetVictor.

Christian Williams saddles Five Star Getaway, who had back to back victories at Sandown Park and Wincanton, tipped to win the Betway Handicap Chase over 2m 3f, with seven pounds claimer Jack Tudor up.

Sumkindofking (2.40); Outonpatrol (3.15) ew; 3.50 Northern Beau (3.50) ew; Compadre (4.25) ew.

NEWTON ABBOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Hell Red. 2.30 She’s A Novelty (ew). 3.05 Sixty Dollars More ew. 3.40 Our Surprise. 4.15 Auld Sod; Westlake ew; 4.52 Winter Getaway. 5.25 Champagne Court ew. 6.00 The Dawn Man (ew).

Main Image: Horses from Alan King’s Barbury Castle Yard

