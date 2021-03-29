Lady Buttons underdeveloped ovaries prevents her from conceiving and carrying a foal





By Andrew Atkinson

Retired Lady Buttons has returned to trainer Philip Kirby Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, after going to Coolmore stud in Ireland to be covered by Walk In The Park.

“Lady Buttons has returned to Green Oaks and unfortunately her next chapter is not the one we expected,” said co-owner Jayne Sivills.

“She has been to Coolmore to visit Walk In The Park to be covered, but when scanned It was discovered she has very underdeveloped ovaries, which prevents her from conceiving and carrying a foal,” said Jayne.

“We would like to thank the team at Coolmore, especially Cathal and the team of vets for their help, support, guidance and advice while ‘Buttons’ has been there.

“Keith (Sivills) and I along with Phil and Pippa Kirby have had an agonising few weeks. Myself and Keith, wrongly, took for granted her next chapter would be having ‘Baby Buttons’. But this is not to be. We are absolutely gutted.

“For the time being she will spend some time at Green Oaks to give us time to decide what is next for her. She is our ‘once In a lifetime horse’ and will stay with me forever,” added Jayne.

“It is incredibly sad for Keith, Jayne and ultimately ‘Buttons’ that she won’t ever have a foal by her side. She was clearly meant to be a very special ‘one off’,” said Pippa Kirby.

Caption: Jayne Sivills: We are absolutely gutted. Once in a lifetime horse and will stay with me forever.

