Giant step for Gosden at Kempton





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Global Giant (1.45) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 1 Listed Ladbrokes Magnolia Stakes over 1m 1f at Kempton Park’s polytrack meeting on Saturday, under Rob Havlin.

Six-year-old Global Giant ran in the Saudi Cup in February over 1m 1f ridden by Frankie Dettori when 12th, behind winner, stablemate Mishriff, with Charlatan, Knicks Go, and Bangkok in the class field.

A winner at Newbury in a C1 last July and a creditable performance when second at Haydock Park in August 2020.

Ed Dunlop saddles duo Arthur’s Realm (1.15) tipped to win and Master Of The Stars (2.15) 8-1 selected each-way.

May Sonic (2.45) trained by Charles Hills and ridden by Richard Kingscote, a winner at Kempton last month, is tipped to land the C2 Ladbrokes Handicap over 6f.

David O’Meara trained Klopp Of The Kop (3.20); To The Bar (3.55); Broken Rifle (4.30) ew; Chinese Whisper (5.05) ew.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.20 Cyclop (ew) 2.50 Good Ball. 3.25 Misty Whisky (ew). 4.00 Kalooki. 4.35 Italian Spirit. 5.10 Molineux (ew). 5.45 Jonbon.

