



Her Majesty Queen Letizia, Honorary President of the Solheim Cup 2023

The Royal House shows its support for golf and women’s sports

Her Majesty Queen Letizia has accepted the Honorary Presidency of the Solheim Cup 2023, a prestigious international women’s team competition that will face Europe and the United States on Spanish soil for the first time in the history of the tournament from September 18 to 24, 2023 in Finca Cortesín (Costa del Sol, Andalusia).

The unconditional support of the Royal Family confirms its commitment to women’s sport and golf as ideal vehicles to transmit the best values, in addition to reinforcing the position of the Solheim Cup 2023, a historic international competition that recently received another fundamental accolade as declared an event of exceptional public interest by the Government of Spain. It also happens that it is the first women’s golf event to receive this consideration as an event of exceptional public interest, a distinction that highlights the importance of this competition on the international scene.

The presidency of the Committee of Honor of the Solheim Cup 2023 by Her Majesty Queen Letizia is another reflection of the harmony of the main State institutions with all the entities involved in the organization and implementation of this important competition, that will undoubtedly become the ideal ambassador of the benefits of our country and, especially, of Andalusia and the Costa del Sol.

The Honor Committee chaired by Her Majesty, Queen Letizia, is made up of Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government; Mr. Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee; Mr. Juan Manuel Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía; Mr. Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga Provincial Council; Mr. José Antonio Mena, president of the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol; Mrs. Ángeles Muñoz, Mayor of Marbella; Mr. José Carrasco, mayor of Casares; Mr. Gonzaga Escauriaza, president of the RFEG; Mr. Pablo Mansilla, president of the RFAG; Mrs. Marta Figueras-Dotti, president of the Ladies European Tour; Mr. John Solheim, president of Karstein Manufacturing Corporation; Mr. Javier López, president of Finca Cortesín; and Dª. Alicia Garrido, president of Sport and Business.

The Solheim Cup 2023, an event of exceptional public interest whose official headquarters is Finca Cortesín, is sponsored by PING, Costa del Sol and Rolex as global partners; and by the Tourism Department of the Junta de Andalucía, Acosol, the Marbella City Council and the Benahavís City Council as official partners. Solán de Cabras, Eversheds Sutherland and the Ayuntamiento de Casares are official suppliers. Marca and Radio Marca are official media. LET, LPGA, RFEG, Consejo Superior de Deportes, RFAG and Deporte & Business collaborate in its organization.

