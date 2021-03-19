JACK THE LAD IN GOLD CUP!





Tears of joy as Kennedy wins Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup on Minella Indo

Quote: ‘Winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup is what I dreamt of as a child’ – jockey Jack Kennedy

By Andrew Atkinson

Tears of joy flowed from jockey Jack Kennedy’s eyes after landing the WellChild Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup on board Minella Indo – something he could only dream about.

“I can’t believe it,” said Kennedy after riding Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Indo (9-1) to victory ahead of stablemate A Plus Tard (10-30) under Rachael Blackmore, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info backed from 5-1 ante-post with Al Boum Photo (9-4f) third.

Kennedy, 22, winning his 28th Grade race, blighted with an injury-hit career, including breaking his leg three times and a broken collarbone, said: “Winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup is what I dreamt of as a child.

“I thank connections and Henry for the opportunity to ride Minella Indo. I owe him forever.

“This is what I live for.”

Trainer De Bromhead has won the big three races at the Festival in Honeysuckle, Put The Kettle On and Minella Indo.

“It’s unbelievable and I’m delighted for everybody. He’s an incredible horse and comes alive here,” said De Bromhead.

“I need to wake up as to what’s happening – it’s amazing. Brilliant,” added jubilant De Bromhead.

Images courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

