Blackmore chalks up sixth Cheltenham Festival win on Quilixios





By Andrew Atkinson

Rachael Blackmore chalked up her sixth Cheltenham Festival winner on Friday up on Quilixios (2-1) in the JCB Triumph Hurdle trained by Henry de Bromhead.

Vanillier (14-1) landed the Albert Bartlett Grade One on the final day of the Festival under jockey Mark Walsh, ahead of Oscar Elite (40-1), with Streets Of Doyen (10-1) third and fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Stattler (7-2) from 5s ante-post, fourth in the 19 runners field.

Belfast Banter (33-1) won the Grade 3 County Handicap Hurdle over 2m ahead of Petit Mouchoir and Milkwood, third.

Image courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

