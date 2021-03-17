Tiger Roll wins Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham under tearful jockey Donoghue





By Andrew Atkinson

Tiger Roll (9-2) defied the odds when the dual Aintree Grand National winner landed the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival under Keith Donoghue.

Gordon Elliott trained Tiger Roll was switched to Denise Foster following an imposed BHA six months ban.

Tiger Roll was pulled out of this year’s National in April by connections, due to the weight of 11st 7lbs allocated by the handicapper.

A Gigginstown House Stud spokesperson said they have no regrets withdrawing Tiger Roll at the latest forfeit stages.

Tiger Roll could head for the Irish National at Fairyhouse following his unexpected Festival success, after a poor run at Cheltenham in November.

Tiger Roll gained an 18 lengths win ahead of fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Easysland, with Some Neck, third, leaving jockey Donoghue in tears.

Sir Gerhard (85-40) won the Grade One Open NH Flat race over 2m when gaining a half length win ahead of fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Kilcruit (10-11f) returning a 1-2 for trainer Willie Mullins.

Tiger Roll – Photo courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

