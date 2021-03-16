Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore make Cheltenham Champion Hurdle history

Rachael Blackmore made history at the Cheltenham Festival when becoming the first female jockey to win the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy over 2m on Honeysuckle – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Blackmore after romping home 6 1/2 lengths ahead of Sharjah, with Epatante, third.

After Honeysuckle (11-10f) who completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info treble on day one of the Festival, Blackmore said: “I’m speechless. I can’t believe we’ve just won the Champion Hurdle.

“I only get to steer her round. She’s so straightforward to ride, that makes it easy”.

On making history, she added: “It doesn’t matter. We are jockeys – and privileged to be here.”

Honeysuckle was winning for the eleventh time, from 11 races. Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “It’s amazing – stuff that you dream of. An amazing mare, incredible. What a partnership they are.”

Caption: Rachael Blackmore featured before making Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle history.

