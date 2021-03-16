Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore make Cheltenham Champion Hurdle history





Honeysuckle completes fromthehorsesmouth.info treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Rachael Blackmore made history at the Cheltenham Festival when becoming the first female jockey to win the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy over 2m on Honeysuckle – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Blackmore after romping home 6 1/2 lengths ahead of Sharjah, with Epatante, third.

After Honeysuckle (11-10f) who completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info treble on day one of the Festival, Blackmore said: “I’m speechless. I can’t believe we’ve just won the Champion Hurdle.

“I only get to steer her round. She’s so straightforward to ride, that makes it easy”.

On making history, she added: “It doesn’t matter. We are jockeys – and privileged to be here.”

Honeysuckle was winning for the eleventh time, from 11 races. Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “It’s amazing – stuff that you dream of. An amazing mare, incredible. What a partnership they are.”

Caption: Rachael Blackmore featured before making Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle history.

