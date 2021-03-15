Foster takes over at Cullentra House





Denise Foster will take the reins at Cullentra House tiller while trainer Gordon Elliott sees out his six-month suspension.

Foster, 67, nicknamed ‘Sneezy’, has been training a small string at Possextown Farm in Enfield, near to Cullentra, for over 20 years, saddling in excess of 40 winners over both codes on the track since 1998.

She saddled noted victories in Lily’s Rainbow in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Navan in 2016 and My Cool Lady in a Premier Bumper at the Punchestown Festival in 2010.

“I am honoured to take over from Gordon Elliott. It is a great responsibility but I couldn’t ask for a better set up,” said Foster.

Caption: Denise Foster: Honoured to take over from Gordon Elliott at Cheltenham Festival.

