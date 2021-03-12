Nicholls out to land Sandown Paddy Power Imperial Cup with trio Diego Du Charmil, Miranda and Malaya





By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls is out to land the £50,000 Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle (2.25) at Sandown Park on Saturday with three entries in Diego Du Charmil, Miranda and 2019 winner Malaya (8-1) the latter tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Bryony Frost is in the saddle of seven-year-old Malaya in the Grade 3, 1m 7f race, under 11st.

Jamie Moore is up on Natural History who goes to post 3-1 in the 15 runners field that includes Langer Dan (6-1) second favourite, Highway One O Two, Eamon An Cnoic, Leoncavallo and One True King.

Paddy Power Imperial Cup

Miranda (Angus Cheleda) Paul Nicholls Diego Du Charmil (Harry Cobden) Paul Nicholls Fransham (Kielan Woods) Pam Sly Leoncavallo (Tom Scudamore) David Pipe Highway One O Two (Tom Cannon) Chris Gordon Mick Maestro (Charlie Todd) Nick Kent Malaya (Bryony Frost) Paul Nicholls Miss Heritage (Richard Johnson) Lucy Wadham Natural History (Jamie Moore) Gary Moore One True King (Sam Twiston-Davies) Nigel Twiston-Davies Hang In There (Tom Bellamy) Emma Lavelle Langer Dan (Harry Skelton) Dan Skelton Mack The Man (James Bowen) Evan Williams Eamon An Cnoic (Fergus Gillard) David Pipe Hasanabad (Sean Bowen) Ian William.

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Hudson De Grugy. 1.50 Sam Barton (ew) 10-1. 2.25 Malaya (ew) 8-1. 3.00 Miss Lamb (ew) 6-1. 3.35 No Getaway. 4.10 Versatility. 4.45 Golden Whisky (ew) 11-2.

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.57 Emma Beag (ew). 2.32 Friary Land. 3.07 Silver In Disguise. 3.42 Mayo Star (ew). 4.20 Wetlands. 4.55 Pistol Park. 5.30 Nells Son.

Caption: Paul Nicholls saddles Malsya fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip ridden by Bryony Frost in Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown.

