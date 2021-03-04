Moore-Hannon-Thank You Next to land Listed Ladbrokes Spring Cup Stakes





By Andrew Atkinson

In-form jockey Ryan Moore is set to continue his plethora of weekend winners with fruitful rides at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Moore takes the ride on Richard Hannon trained Thank You Next (2.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 1 Listed Ladbrokes 7f Spring Cup Stakes.

Moore is also noted on Ahdab (12.15) and Tone The Barone (1.25).

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Visibility. 12.15 Ahdab. 12.50 Hey Ho Let’s Go. 1.25 Tone The Barone. 2.00 Thank You Next. 2.36 Breath Of Sun. 3.11 Double Legend (ew). 3.46 Chocolate Box (ew).

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Ilmig. 2.13 Manitopark Aa. 2.48 Fierami (ew). 3.23 Noble Yates. 3.58 Epson Du Houx. 4.33 Kavanagh’s Corner (ew). 5.05 Sovereign Gold.

SOUTHWELL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Howzer Black (ew). 6.00 Carausius. 6.30 Ravenscar. 7.00 Legal Reform. 7.30 Kangaroo Point. 8.00 Van Djik (ew). 8.30 Khatm.

Caption: Ryan Moore rides Ahdab (12.15); Tone The Barone (1.25) and Thank You Next (2.00) at Lingfield.

