Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 3 March, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 03 March 2021

Irish Lotto Results

15 20 25 32 44 47 40

Plus 1 Lotto Results

01 08 19 20 29 38 32

Plus 2 Lotto Results

06 11 12 28 33 40 14

Jackpot (€): €6,043,965

Lotto Plus Raffle: 3558

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 06 March 2021

€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 6,043,965 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 114,180 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,629 18 € 29,322 Match 4 plus Bonus € 151 49 € 7,399 Match 4 € 58 828 € 48,024 Match 3 plus Bonus € 31 1,010 € 31,310 Match 3 € 10 13,850 € 138,500 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 10,015 € 30,045

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 2 € 10,000 Match 5 € 500 22 € 11,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 43 € 2,150 Match 4 € 20 959 € 19,180 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,027 € 10,270 Match 3 € 3 16,866 € 50,598 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,206 € 20,412

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 1 € 2,500 Match 5 € 250 15 € 3,750 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 43 € 1,075 Match 4 € 10 885 € 8,850 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,119 € 5,595 Match 3 € 3 15,521 € 46,563 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 11,911 € 23,822

How to play the Irish Lotto