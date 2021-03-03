Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 3 March, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 03 March 2021
Irish Lotto Results
15
20
25
32
44
47
40
Plus 1 Lotto Results
01
08
19
20
29
38
32
Plus 2 Lotto Results
06
11
12
28
33
40
14
Jackpot (€): €6,043,965
Lotto Plus Raffle: 3558
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 06 March 2021
€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 6,043,9650Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 114,1800€ 0
Match 5€ 1,62918€ 29,322
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 15149€ 7,399
Match 4€ 58828€ 48,024
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 311,010€ 31,310
Match 3€ 1013,850€ 138,500
Match 2 plus Bonus*€310,015€ 30,045

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0002€ 10,000
Match 5€ 50022€ 11,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5043€ 2,150
Match 4€ 20959€ 19,180
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,027€ 10,270
Match 3€ 316,866€ 50,598
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,206€ 20,412

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5001€ 2,500
Match 5€ 25015€ 3,750
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2543€ 1,075
Match 4€ 10885€ 8,850
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,119€ 5,595
Match 3€ 315,521€ 46,563
Match 2 plus Bonus*€211,911€ 23,822

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here