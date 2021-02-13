MOORE THE MERRIER!





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Ryan Moore completed a treble when winning on fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Michael Meade trained Crackling at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Five-year-old Crackling (10-11) landed the Bombardier Handicap over 1 mile, gaining a neck verdict ahead David Laughnane trained seven-year-old Apex King (9-2) ridden by Luke Morris.

Freddie Meade said: “Hopefully he’ll go on to win a few more. Crackling is lightly raced after having a few niggles and he’s now back in form.”

Trainer Joseph O’Brien saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Druid’s Altar to victory at Naas in the Naas Rated Novice Hurdle over 1m 7f.

“Druid’s Altar had a good chance and we were hoping for a good run. He likes heavy going,” said O’Brien after Druid’s Altar’s tussle with Zuffanian on the run-in, gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win under Hugh Morgan.

“We were positive with Druid’s Altar, a straight forward horse and we were hopeful he’d put up a good show,” said O’Brien.

“Hugh Morgan was very good – a good chap and capable rider.

We are in good shape at the moment – and looking forward to the spring,” said O’Brien.

