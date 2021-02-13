By Andrew Atkinson

Ryan Moore rode his fourth winner at Lingfield Park on Saturday when landing the Betway Casino Handicap over 1 mile 2 furlongs on board fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Convertible.

“Convertible did well and is in good shape. He did well,” said Moore, whose win completed fromthehorsesmouth.info fourth winning tip at Lingfield.

Hugo Palmer trained Convertible (10-3) gained a 1 3/4 lengths win over Avorisk Et Perils (11-1), with Stopnsearch (2-1) third.

Convertible (10-3), Druid’s Altar (13-8) and Crackling (10-11) was an across-the-board 21-1 treble tips by fromthehorsesmouth.info