13-1 Nap Hand at Naas!

Eye Witness gained a 4 1/4 lengths win over Hashtag Watt, under jockey Jamie Codd, with Hunters Yarn (9-4f) third.

Trained by Martin Brassil and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, You Raised Me Up (9-2) gained a 1/2 length victory carrying 12st over Petibonome (7-4f) 11st 6lbs with Feelgood Island (9-2) third.

“We are delighted with the win and glad the meeting went ahead. Darragh did a good job.

“The aim is a stepping stone and we are very happy – hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here,” said Brassil.

