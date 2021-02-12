Redknapp to Shakem Up’Arry in Newbury Betfair Hurdle tilt





By Andrew Atkinson

Ben Pauling trained Shakem Up’Arry (3.35) owned by Harry Redknapp, features in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

“I didn’t know the horse was going to be running,” said former Spurs and West Ham boss Redknapp, who will be working for Sky on Soccer Saturday at the weekend.

“They (Sky) asked me to do it about six weeks ago. I’m going to have to find a way for a break for five minutes – I’m not missing the race,” said Redknapp.

Shakem Up’Arry (14-1) who lines-up in Britain’s most valuable £125,000 Handicap Hurdle, returns to Newbury having finished second (twice) last season, when beaten by Mister Coffey and Shishkin, the latter the favourite for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, who goes to post as favourite in the Betfair Hurdle.

During his time as Hammers gaffer, Redknapp said: “I used to have a guy stand behind me at West Ham when I was manager.

“For 90 minutes he would shout at me, right behind my dugout: ‘Shake ’em up ‘Arry! Shake ’em up ‘Arry!’,”.

Redknapp, 73, whose Nan was a bookies runner in east London during his childhood, said: “I used to come home Saturday night after a game and all I could hear was this guy’s voice: ‘Shake ’em up ‘Arry!’ So when I got a horse I thought I’ve got to call him Shakem Up’Arry.”

Shakem Up’Arry finished second in a Grade One over 2m at Sandown Park on January 2 behind favourite Metier under 11st 7lbw ridden by Darryl Jacob.

Seven-year-old Shakem Up’Arry finished fourth of 14 at Haydock Park over 2m 3f and won at Fsos Las in 2020 over 2m.

“We love him. Ben (Pauling) likes him very much, but he’s come up against some good horses. He came up against Shishkin at Newbury,” said Redknapp.

“We’ve also come up against Mister Coffey, so he’s come up against some good ones. Ben says the horse is really well. We’ll need it, but we’ve got a 13lb swing at the weights, with the favourite Metier from Sandown, which should bring us closer together.”

Betfair Hurdle betting: 5/1 Metier, 6/1 Cadzand, 7/1 Soaring Glory, 10/1 Mister Coffey, 12/1 Edwardstone, On To Victory, Sky Pirate, Faivoir, 14/1 Buzz, Fifty Ball, Guard Your Dreams, Shakem Up’arry, Milkwood, 16/1 Wild Max, 18/1 For Pleasure, Lightly Squeeze, 20/1 Annual Invictus, , Friend or Foe, Mack The Man, Thyme White, 25/1 Glory And Fortune, 33/1 Ballinsker, Oakley, 40/1 Dans Le Vent, Highway One O Two, Night Edition, Song of the Hunter.

*An inspection will take place on Friday morning due to freezing weather conditions ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Pipesmoker. 1.50 Sizable Sam (ew). 2.25 Clan Des Obeaux. 3.00 Altior. 3.35 Metier (ew). 4.10 St Barts (ew). 4.45 Mucho Mas (ew).

The post Redknapp to Shakem Up’Arry in Newbury Betfair Hurdle tilt appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.